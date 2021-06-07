Trump to go on tour with Bill O’Reilly in bid to maintain relevancy

Former President Donald Trump is going on a retirement tour in at least two states later this year to discuss his legacy as president with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

A news release Monday from Mr O’Reilly indicated that the former broadcaster will sit down with Mr Trump in Texas and Florida for a short-run tour in which O’Reilly will interview the former president about his time in office.

In a statement as part of the release on Monday the former president said that he would also talk about “greatness for our Country,” an ode to his two campaign slogans “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great,” which he utilized during his two runs for the White House.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the US, those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue,” Mr Trump said.

“If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” he continued.

The statement referring to making America “great again” could be the former president’s latest hint that he is considering another run for public office in the future, even as he continues to spread false claims about his defeat to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Mr O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News in 2017 following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, promised Monday that his conversations with Mr Trump would “not be boring.”

Venues for the tour have already been announced in Texas and Florida, and the location for one date remains unannounced.

Mr Trump has remained an ever-present force within the Republican Party even following his removal from Twitter and Facebook earlier this year as a result of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 Jan, and is seen as the top choice for many Republican voters when asked about their preferred candidate for the White House in 2024.

Facebook announced last week that Mr Trump would remain banned from its platforms for two years, potentially opening the door for his return before the 2024 election cycle.