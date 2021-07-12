Trump Organization removes CFO Allen Weisselberg from leadership positions following his indictment

The Trump Organization has removed its chief financial officer from his leadership position at dozens of subsidiary companies following his indictment, The Washington Post reports.

Allen Weisselberg, who has served as the longtime financial officer for the Trump Organization, pleaded not guilty to 15 New York state charges, including grand larceny, for his alleged involvement in a 15-year tax fraud scheme involving the company.

He has since been removed from his leadership position at more than 40 subsidiaries, including Mar-a-Lago, according to reports.

Additionally, Mr Weisselberg’s position with the Trump Organization could change, but he would still remain employed with the company, CNN reports.

One of the subsidiaries Mr Weisselberg was removed from was Trump Payroll Corp, where he was previously listed as having multiple officer positions, The Wall Street Journal reported. But after he and Trump Payroll were charged with the Trump Organization earlier this month by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Mr Weisselberg was removed.

Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump’s eldest son, was now listed as taking over each officer position previously held by Mr Weisselberg, according to the publication.

This is a developing news story