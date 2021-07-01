Trump Organization CFO pleads not guilty to 15 felony counts including grand larceny in tax dodge scheme

The CFO of the Trump Organization plead not guilty after he was charged with 15 felony counts and accused of engaging in a 15-year tax scheme and hiding around $1.7 million in income from tax authorities.

The charges include grand larceny, and stem from what an official with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office described as a “15-year long tax fraud scheme” involving the “most senior executives” at the Trump Organization.

Former President Donald Trump’s namesake company issued a statement in defense of its CFO on Thursday, calling it a political attack by Cy Vance, the district attorney.

More to follow...