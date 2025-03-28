Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson

Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Carlos Watson, co-founder of Ozy Media, shortly before he was due to report to prison to serve a 10-year sentence in a financial conspiracy case.
Watson was convicted last year in a case that saw the implosion of the ambitious startup company play out.
The commutation was confirmed by a senior White House official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Breon Peace, who was serving as the Brooklyn-based U.S. attorney at the time, said after the trial that the jury determined that “Watson was a con man who told lie upon lie upon lie to deceive investors into buying stock in his company.”
Ozy Media “collapsed under the weight of Watson’s dishonest schemes,” Peace said.
More follows ...
