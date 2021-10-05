Trump ridiculed for name of new PAC: Make America Great Again, Again

Donald Trump has been mocked for the name of his new super PAC – “Make America Great Again, Again”.

The campaign slogan, announced on Monday, was also used by former Vice President Mike Pence, who said the phrase at the Republican National Convention in August 2020 before the election.

Abbreviated to MAGA Again, the campaign is being led by former Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi, along with National Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“We look forward to building on the successes of the MAGA Action, with our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!” Ms Bondi said in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue to support America First candidates in the midterms and beyond.”

Trump’s former political lobbyist, Corey Lewandowski, is pursuing “other endeavours” after a Trump donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances and touching her inappropriately last Wednesday, while allegedly saying that he “stabbed a man in the back of the head and killed him” during the harassment.

Twitter users are already joking about the new slogan, one said: “I swear this was a SNL bit or something before it was real”. However, some political pundits are seeing past the humour.

“If their purpose is to make us feel like we’re trapped in an insane asylum with them, it’s working,” said another user, followed by “Just wait until they reveal MMAGAGA (Make Make America Great Again Great Again”.

“Folks getting caught up on hilarity around the idea this is a ‘rebrand’ are missing a basic point,” wrote Washington New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman on social media, “Trump folks had no way to legally replace Lewandowski, one of two board members of the first super PAC, unless he stepped down, so they’re now forming a new group.”

Mr Trump has endorsed 37 candidates for House, Senate, and governor, and other positions for the 2022 elections, according to Newsweek. He has not yet officially announced plans to run for president again in 2024, despite teasing a potential run on numerous occasions.

The slogan Make America Great Again supposedly came about when President Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney in the 2012 election. Mr Trump thought we’ll “make America great again”, wrote it down and then went to his lawyers. “I said, ‘See if you can have this registered and trademarked’,” he said according toThe Washington Post. Five days later he registered the trademark for $325.