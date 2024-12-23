Trump threatens to retake Panama Canal in Truth Social post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to retake the Panama Canal in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Trump accused Panama of “ripping off” American vessels by charging “exorbitant prices” to use the vital waterway that acts as a shortcut linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Without it, ships would be forced to sail a much farther distance around South America’s rocky Cape Horn.

Trump was referring to the 1977 treaty over the canal’s status, which transferred control of the canal from the U.S. to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

It was hailed as one of President Jimmy Carter’s greatest accomplishments, but Trump slammed the 39th president for “foolishly giving it away for one dollar.”

“Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way,” Trump vented. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.”

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question,” he stridently added.

Fees to pass through the canal range from as little as $0.50 to $300,000, depending on the size of the vessels.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted Trump’s outburst about the canal.

America uses the canal more than any other country, followed by China and then Japan, figures show.

At the beginning of this year, drought forced authorities to slash ship crossings in the canal by 36 percent, impacting global trade routes.