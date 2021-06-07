Donald Trump’s wrinkled suit sparked headlines after his speech in North Carolina but the former president was not wearing his pants backwards, say fact checkers.

Mr Trump’s tailoring created a social media firestorm when observers pointed out that a video clip seemed to suggest that his pants did not have a zip showing.

“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong,” Brandon Friedman wrote on Twitter.

But fact checking website Snopes has debunked it after watching the 90-minute speech from Greenville that Mr Trump had not done anything unusual.

“No, Trump Did Not Wear His Pants Backwards,” declared Snopes.

The website stated that pictures of the event published by wire agencies, such as Getty Images, show the president’s pants did indeed have a zip.

“Snopes looked through photographs taken at the event and published by the visual media company Getty Images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front,” they wrote.

And they added: “And a video posted by C-SPAN of the 90-minute speech also showed the former president wearing pants the right way. As such, we rate this claim as ‘False.’”

In a Tweet Snopes admitted the fact-check was one of the more unusual they had carried out.

“Yes, this was perhaps not the way we wanted to spend our Sunday. But we check what people us ask, so…” they wrote.

Mr Trump’s appearance at the North Carolina GOP convention immediately sparked a string of social media comparisons to 90s hip-hop duo Kris Kross.

Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith, who found fame with the hit single Jump, famously wore their pants backwards.

“Kris Kross will make ya, Trump Trump. I hate myself,” tweeted @brguest20.

“I would like to see the expression on Trump’s face when his people tell him that the most popular response to his speech was amusement at his bunched, wrinkled pants,” wrote @NiftyNewHandle.

And @Stephen_Douglas tweeted: “Want to feel old? This is what Kris Kross looks like today.”