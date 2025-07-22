Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GOP mocked for posting about Trump’s paper straw policies amid Epstein fallout

People on social media are mocking the GOP’s “Making Straws Great Again” tweet amid Jeffrey Epstein file demands.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 22 July 2025 22:10 BST
Comments
Trump says it "sounds appropriate" to interview Ghislaine on Epstein case

Social media users are mocking the GOP after a tweet from its official X account, stating President Donald Trump is "Making Straws Great Again" as the White House continues to deal with fallout over the Epstein files investigation.

Posted Tuesday morning, the tweet includes a photo of Trump looking celebratory with his fist in the air and an inset of paper straws, celebrating the current president's cancellation of paper straw mandates under the Biden administration.

Although there's no nationwide ban on single-use plastic straws, several states and cities have implemented restrictions to cut down on waste.

Trump issued an executive order in February banning the federal use of paper straws. The federal government is now moving to phase out paper straws in its purchasing, with a proposal published Monday requiring contractors to use only plastic straws.

This all comes at a time when the Trump administration is facing significant pressure from both sides of the aisle to make public files around Epstein's death. The Trump team said there is no evidence that Epstein didn't die by suicide and he did not keep a so-called "client list." However, that finding angered many who expected more files about the investigation into his case to be released.

The Republican Party is being blasted on social media for tweeting about Trump's push to ban paper straws as the administration continues to deal with fallout from the Epstein files
The Republican Party is being blasted on social media for tweeting about Trump's push to ban paper straws as the administration continues to deal with fallout from the Epstein files
Many online feel that the straw issue, along with Trump asking Coca-Cola to make a drink containing natural cane sugar and demanding the reversal of sports teams’ name changes, is “pathetic” and a “distraction” from the Epstein fallout.

“Make the Epstein files great again!” one person responded to the GOP’s straw celebration tweet.

“Oh, well, if they're not going to release the Epstein files, at least they're concentrating on the most important issues that we all care about,” another tweeted.

A third wrote, “FINALLY!! God is great. Straw-gate has been resolved. My life is complete. Now that we have that done. How about those Epstein files?”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

