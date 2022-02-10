Trump responds to claim he clogged White House toilet with flushed papers
Donald Trump had denied claims that his White House toilet was found clogged by papers that appeared to have been flushed.
Staff in Trump’s White house reportedly discovered papers blocking the president’s bathroom from time to time and believed Mr Trump himself was tearing up papers and flushing them away, Axios reported, citing the new book by Maggie Haberman.
But Mr Trump dismissed the story as “fake news”.
“Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” he said in a statement.
New York Times White House correspondent Ms Haberman’s claims, featured in her forthcoming book Confidence Man, come as officials took 15 boxes of presidential documents from Mr Trump’s Florida residence that should have been transferred to the National Archives when he left office.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies