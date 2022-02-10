Trump responds to claim he clogged White House toilet with flushed papers

Donald Trump had denied claims that his White House toilet was found clogged by papers that appeared to have been flushed.

Staff in Trump’s White house reportedly discovered papers blocking the president’s bathroom from time to time and believed Mr Trump himself was tearing up papers and flushing them away, Axios reported, citing the new book by Maggie Haberman.

But Mr Trump dismissed the story as “fake news”.

“Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” he said in a statement.

New York Times White House correspondent Ms Haberman’s claims, featured in her forthcoming book Confidence Man, come as officials took 15 boxes of presidential documents from Mr Trump’s Florida residence that should have been transferred to the National Archives when he left office.

