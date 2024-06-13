Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican presidental frontrunner Donald Trump told his party’s members that Democrat Nancy Pelosi ‘sdughter said the two would be “perfect together” - a comment that drew the immediate ire of her family.

“Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko,” Trump allegedly said on Capitol Hill on Thursday while speaking to House Republicans. “Her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together.”

The 77-year-old added: “There’s an age difference though.”

Nancy Pelosi is just seven years older than Trump. Meanwhile, Trump is 23 years older than his wife Melania.

Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, immediately jumped on the claim, tweeting: “Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE.”

“His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House,” she added.

Trump and Pelosi, who served as House Speaker during Trump’s term, famously did not get along.

Trump looks on as he arrives to deliver a campaign speech during a Turning Point USA event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona on June 6 ( REUTERS )

The former president visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with House and Senate GOP lawmakers behind closed doors on Thursday, marking his first return to the site since the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Pelosi slammed his planned visit ahead of his arrival, telling The Hill: “Today, the instigator of an insurrection is returning to the scene of the crime.”

“January 6th was a crime against the Capitol, that saw Nazi and Confederate flags flying under the dome that Lincoln built,” she continued.

“It was a crime against the Constitution and its peaceful transfer of power, in a desperate attempt to cling to power,” Pelosi said. “And it was a crime against Members, heroic police officers and staff, that resulted in death, injury and trauma that endure to this day.”

Pelosi arrives to attend an official state dinner as part of US President's state visit to France on June 8, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Social media users were quick to pounce on the claim.

One user joked: “Well an age gap has never been an issue for trump.”

“7 years. Which would make their age difference the closest Trump has had since his first divorce,” another similarly said.

Another wrote, “He obviously has a crush on Nancy. Who wouldn’t?”

“Oh my god, he was fantasizing a romcom thing between him and Pelosi while he was in office,” another chimed in.