Donald Trump was on board Air Force One when he felt compelled to deny claims from adult film star Stormy Daniels that his appendage was shaped like the mushroom character from Mario Kart, according to new reports.

The former president called then press secretary Stephanie Grisham to assure her that his penis was, in fact, neither small nor bore a resemblance to a cartoon fungus.

The claim was made in Ms Grisham’s upcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw In The White House”, preview copies of which were delivered to The Washington Post and The New York Times ahead of its release on 5 October.

“Uh, yes sir,” Ms Grisham replied.

While there was no readout of the call at the time, the former president’s apparent assurances did little to prevent the descriptive account of Ms Daniel’s alleged dalliance with Mr Trump.

In multiple statements, Mr Trump said Ms Grisham’s “untrue” claims were the result of a disgruntled employee who didn’t “have what it takes” after a break-up, in an apparent reference to her split with another White House official, Max Miller.

“She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself,” Mr Trump said.

“Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

His spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, added that “recently published photos raise serious questions about her conduct and judgement”, seemingly in response to photos of the former press secretary on the floor of the White House with her legs up in the air on election night 2020.

“Publishers should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods,” Ms Harrington said.

“The little substance of her book has – if you can make it through the juvenile gossip – flies in the face of reality and deserves no serious recognition.”

That “juvenile gossip” was first alleged by Ms Daniels, who claimed she had a 2007 affair with Mr Trump in her own tell-all memoir “Full Disclosure”, released in 2018.

She said that Mr Trump had a “smaller than average”, but not “freakishly small”, penis and that that it was unusually shaped.

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f*cked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d**k like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she said.

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Ms Daniels added. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”

She later regretted thrusting Mr Trump’s genitals into the public’s consciousness, saying it amounted to “body shaming”.

But the former president is no stranger to defending his manhood, with the “little hands” insult remaining a favourite of both his enemies and frenemies after almost 30 years.

It dates backs almost to a description of Mr Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian” by Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who said he wrote the comment in 1988 “just to drive him a little bit crazy”.

It was re-popularised during the Republican presidential primary by Marco Rubio, who responded to Mr Trump’s “Little Marco” jibe with a more political version of “I know you are but what am I”.

“He’s always calling me ‘little Marco’, and I’ll admit he’s taller than me, he’s like 6’ 2", which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5’ 2",” Mr Rubio joked.

“Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands [pause for effect as the crowd chortled] you can’t trust them.”

The ribbing may have ended there if not for Mr Trump making it an ongoing issue during the Republican debates.

During the Fox News debate in Ohio, Mr Trump said Mr Rubio “hit” his hands but that he “guaranteed” there is no problem.

“Nobody has ever hit my hands. I have never heard of this,” Trump continued, neglecting to reveal his repeated mailings to Carter.

“Look at those hands,” Trump said on the debate stage, holding up his hands to the audience. “Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands – if they are small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you.”