Police violently cleared a park in front of the White House so a contractor could install fencing, not so that Donald Trump could walk with officials from his administration for a widely criticisesd photo op in front of a church across the street, according to a government report.

A report published on Wednesday by an inspector general for the US Department of Interior did find that former US Attorney General William Barr urged officials to speed up the clearing out of protesters in Lafayette Park in June 2020 ahead of the former president’s walk through the area.

But it did not find evidence that connected the violent police response – which saw officers firing pepper balls, tear gas, rubber bullets and flash grenades and wielding riot shields and batons – to orders from the administration as the former president prepared to visit a church for a photo op widely condemned as political theatre during a summer of racial justice protests.

US Park Police “had begun implementing the operational plan several hours before they knew of a potential presidential visit to the park, which occurred later that day,” according to Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt.

“As such, we determined that the evidence did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park ... so that then President Trump could enter the park,” he said.

USPP “did not know about the “president’s potential movement until mid- to late afternoon on June 1–hours after it had begun developing its operational plan and the fencing contractor had arrived in the park,” according to the report.

The report does not include specific use-of-force allegations, which are the subject of several lawsuits.

The report did find that the use of pepper balls by Bureau of Prisons agenda was “inconsistent with the guidance” from the incident commander, nor could investigators determine why those officers were there.

Tear gas fired by Washington DC police officers also was not approved, the report found.

According to the report, the USPP operations commander told investigators that Mr Barr said he thought a crowd assembled on H Street by the park would have been dispersed that evening. Footage of the event has shown Mr Barr and White House officials in the park after 6pm.

“Are these people still going to be here when POTUS comes out?” Mr Barr reportedly said.

The commander reportedly replied: “Are you freaking kidding me?”

More follows...