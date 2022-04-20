Trump appears to walk out of Piers Morgan interview in new preview

Former President Donald Trump appeared unable to handle basic questions about the election he claims was rigged against him in November 2020 as he was shown storming out of an interview with ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

Mr Morgan, who has joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own Piers Morgan Uncensored programme, posted a heavily-edited, jump-cut filled clip of the interview to his Twitter page on Wednesday to promote his new show, which launches on 25 April.

In a series of shots, an irate Mr Trump is shown grimacing as Mr Morgan tells him the 2020 election — which Mr Trump lost — was “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence,” as Mr Trump tries to interject by shouting “excuse me” over and over again.

A final series of clips shows Mr Trump standing up and ordering cameras shut off before walking away while saying: “very dishonest”.

It’s unclear to what extent the clips posted by Mr Morgan reflect the substance of his interview with Mr Trump, as the video on his Twitter page was heavily edited.