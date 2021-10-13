Donald Trump holds strong lead in 2024 GOP primary poll
Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 13 October 2021 20:01 comments
Washington, DC
Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in a new poll of a possible 2024 Republican presidential primary field.
A survey by Morning Consult has shown that most Republican voters want Mr Trump to run for the presidency for the third time, but that among a group that would rather he stay out of the race – the top candidates are former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
