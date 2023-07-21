Trump trashes 2024 rivals and goes after Chris Christie’s weight

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump bashed his main rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination late Thursday evening.

The former president posted on his Truth Social platform that businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating Florida Gov Ron DeSantis in some polling. He also poked fun at former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson and attacked former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie over his weight.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious,” he said. “Christie dead as his stomach band. ‘Aida’ Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

In 2013, Mr Christie underwent bariatric surgery to help with his weight. Mr Trump in the past seemed to mock the former governor when he said he would no longer eat Oreo cookies.

Mr Christie and Mr Trump have had a long and sordid relationship. In 2016, Mr Christie was one of a cadre of Republican presidential candidates running against Mr Trump for the Republican nomination for president.

But shortly after the New Hampshire presidential primary, Mr Christie dropped out of the race and became of the first major elected officials to back Mr Trump.

Since then, Mr Christie has mostly turned against Mr Trump and has largely staged his longshot presidential candidacy in an effort to neutralise the former president.

Mr Trump also continued to use his preferred nickname for Mr DeSantis, calling him “DeSanctimonious.” But a new poll from Kaplan Strategies showed Mr Ramaswamy was tied, not beating, Mr DeSantis.

Since announcing his candidacy in May, Mr DeSantis has failed to catch fire and his polling numbers have either stayed stagnant or even declined.

Mr Hutchinson, for his part, has also largely run in opposition of Mr Trump and has failed to rise in the polls in a crowded field that also includes Sen Tim Scott (R-SC), former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence.