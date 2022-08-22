New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary.

But the same poll also showed that 57 per cent of Americans thought that investigations into potential wrongdoing by the former president should continue.