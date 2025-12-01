Nearly half of Americans say Trump will go down in history as a ‘poor’ president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 50 percent of Americans believe President Donald Trump will go down in history as a “poor” or “below average” president, according to a new poll.

A YouGov poll published Sunday found that of 26,645 U.S. adults surveyed, 40 percent think Trump will go down in history as a “poor” president, while eight percent said he would be seen as “below average.”

Only 18 percent of respondents said they thought that Trump would be seen as “outstanding,” while 16 percent said he would be remembered as “above average.”

Nine percent of people surveyed said that Trump would go down in history as average. Eight percent said they were “not sure,” according to the poll.

Trump’s approval ratings recently plunged to a record low, with the president receiving a negative rating from every major pollster as of late last month.

open image in gallery Nearly 50 percent of American adults believe President Donald Trump will go down in the history books as a “poor” or “below average” president, according to a new poll. Trump’s approval ratings have been on the decline since September ( Getty Images )

The collapse of support means that the Republican has an average disapproval rating of 55 percent, with only 41 percent approval, according to The New York Times poll aggregator.

The YouGov poll showed an unsurprising difference in responses from Democratic and Republican respondents, with 73 percent of Democrats and six percent of Republicans saying they thought Trump would be considered “poor” in years to come.

Similarly, 42 percent of Republicans and a mere two percent of Democrats responded saying they thought Trump would go down in history as “outstanding.”

Voters registered as Independents also leaned more negatively, with 43 percent saying they think Trump would be known as a “poor” president and only 10 percent saying he would be remembered as “outstanding.”

Across all age groups, most respondents said they thought Trump would go down in history as “poor.” That includes 31 percent of people ages 18-29, 39 percent of people ages 30-44, 44 percent of people ages 45-64 and 44 percent of people ages 65 and up, according to the poll.

Responses also varied by race. Thirty-nine percent of white people surveyed said Trump would be remembered as a “poor” president, while 21 percent said he would go down in the history books as “outstanding.”

Nearly half of all Black respondents – 46 percent – said Trump would be remembered as “poor,” whereas eight percent said he would be remembered as “outstanding.”

Meanwhile, 38 percent of Hispanic people surveyed said they thought he would be known as “poor,” compared to 16 percent who said he would go down in history as “outstanding.”

open image in gallery The poll found that of 26,645 U.S. adults surveyed, 40 percent think Trump will go down in history as a “poor” president ( Getty Images )

Differences in response between male and female respondents were only slight, with 43 percent of females compared to 37 percent of males saying he would be remembered as “poor.” Twenty percent of males and 16 percent of females said he would be known as “outstanding,” according to the polling.

Trump’s approval ratings have been on the decline since September, when polls done by a variety of companies, including YouGov, Gallup, Ipsos, R.M.G. Research, Quinnipiac and more found that more Americans than not disapprove of Trump.

Another poll last month from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only 33 percent of respondents approve of how Trump is managing the federal government – a 10 percent drop from the number of Americans who approved of his job in a similar survey in March.

The poll found that just 68 percent of GOP-identified respondents said they approve of Trump’s management of the federal government, down from 81 percent who said they approved in March.

Among respondents who identified themselves as Independent, only a quarter said they approve of his management of the government, down 13 percent from March when 38 percent voiced approval of his performance.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.