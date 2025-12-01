Nearly half of Americans say Trump will go down in history as a ‘poor’ president
The poll comes as Trump’s approval ratings have plunged to a record low in recent months
Nearly 50 percent of Americans believe President Donald Trump will go down in history as a “poor” or “below average” president, according to a new poll.
A YouGov poll published Sunday found that of 26,645 U.S. adults surveyed, 40 percent think Trump will go down in history as a “poor” president, while eight percent said he would be seen as “below average.”
Only 18 percent of respondents said they thought that Trump would be seen as “outstanding,” while 16 percent said he would be remembered as “above average.”
Nine percent of people surveyed said that Trump would go down in history as average. Eight percent said they were “not sure,” according to the poll.
Trump’s approval ratings recently plunged to a record low, with the president receiving a negative rating from every major pollster as of late last month.
The collapse of support means that the Republican has an average disapproval rating of 55 percent, with only 41 percent approval, according to The New York Times poll aggregator.
The YouGov poll showed an unsurprising difference in responses from Democratic and Republican respondents, with 73 percent of Democrats and six percent of Republicans saying they thought Trump would be considered “poor” in years to come.
Similarly, 42 percent of Republicans and a mere two percent of Democrats responded saying they thought Trump would go down in history as “outstanding.”
Voters registered as Independents also leaned more negatively, with 43 percent saying they think Trump would be known as a “poor” president and only 10 percent saying he would be remembered as “outstanding.”
Across all age groups, most respondents said they thought Trump would go down in history as “poor.” That includes 31 percent of people ages 18-29, 39 percent of people ages 30-44, 44 percent of people ages 45-64 and 44 percent of people ages 65 and up, according to the poll.
Responses also varied by race. Thirty-nine percent of white people surveyed said Trump would be remembered as a “poor” president, while 21 percent said he would go down in the history books as “outstanding.”
Nearly half of all Black respondents – 46 percent – said Trump would be remembered as “poor,” whereas eight percent said he would be remembered as “outstanding.”
Meanwhile, 38 percent of Hispanic people surveyed said they thought he would be known as “poor,” compared to 16 percent who said he would go down in history as “outstanding.”
Differences in response between male and female respondents were only slight, with 43 percent of females compared to 37 percent of males saying he would be remembered as “poor.” Twenty percent of males and 16 percent of females said he would be known as “outstanding,” according to the polling.
Trump’s approval ratings have been on the decline since September, when polls done by a variety of companies, including YouGov, Gallup, Ipsos, R.M.G. Research, Quinnipiac and more found that more Americans than not disapprove of Trump.
Another poll last month from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only 33 percent of respondents approve of how Trump is managing the federal government – a 10 percent drop from the number of Americans who approved of his job in a similar survey in March.
The poll found that just 68 percent of GOP-identified respondents said they approve of Trump’s management of the federal government, down from 81 percent who said they approved in March.
Among respondents who identified themselves as Independent, only a quarter said they approve of his management of the government, down 13 percent from March when 38 percent voiced approval of his performance.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
