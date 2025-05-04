Trump posts image of himself as pope on Truth Social. Critics erupt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated image of himself in papal regalia, just 11 days after Pope Francis’ death.

The image, posted on Truth Social, shows President Trump dressed in white wearing a papal hat, known as a mitre, with a large crucifix hanging around his neck.

It comes after the president joked that he’d like to be the pontiff when asked who he would like to succeed Pope Francis. He said to reporters on the White House lawn: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

Trump went on to say that he did not have a preference but that there was a cardinal in New York who was “very good,” likely referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

The conclave to select a new pontiff is now underway after the death of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 due to a stroke and heart failure.

The post has been met with amusement and criticism, with many describing it as disrespectful.

From Donald Trump Truth Social 05/02/25 10:29 PM pic.twitter.com/6BmCkSY1Q8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 3, 2025

“Please take this down,” pleaded one social media user. “Many Catholics, myself included, find this as a great disrespect to the past and future leader of our church.”

Another responded: “Trump, as someone outside the U.S., I find your post utterly disrespectful to the Catholic community worldwide. The papacy is a sacred institution for millions, and this mockery is an affront to their beliefs.”

Is anyone else surprised that Trump would be so brazenly sacrilegious?



Me either.



Classless. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 3, 2025

“Completely disrespectful. The Catholic community is mourning and you post this?”

The president was criticised over his appearance at Pope Francis’ funeral last week, after he attended wearing a non-traditional blue suit and was seen chewing gum during the ceremony.

@grok Does this technically constitute a blasphemy, buddy? Also, how do you think devoted Catholics are going to react to this? — penguins_against_trump (@FlippersUpNow) May 3, 2025

Some critics also suggested his meeting on the sidelines with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was inappropriate.