Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving him ‘positive reinforcement’ according to reporter
Report comes as ex-president faces unprecedented criminal investigations
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving him “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen.
The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most well-sourced reporters in Trumpworld. Ms Haberman has remained on the Trump beat since the ex-president left office and set up court in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
She previously reported that the president was telling supporters at the resort throughout 2021 that he would be “reinstated” as president, while continuing to espouse his false claims about the 2020 election. That rumour became reality as the former president has now made that very demand repeatedly on his Truth Social platform amid new reports that the FBI (under his watch) warned social media platforms about foreign attempts to spread disinformation during the election season.
“As Trump has been out of office over the last 20 [months], a rotating cast of aides has been tasked with following him around the golf course at the club he's at and giving him positive reinforcement from Twitter and wherever else they find it on the web, per [people] told of the practice,” the Times correspondent tweeted.
It’s not shocking that Donald Trump would be seeking any signs of encouragement right now given the bevy of consequences he could face if any of the efforts to hold him to account come to fruition.
The former president is now ensnared in a virtual jungle of investigations centred around topics ranging from his past management of the Trump Organization to the deadly siege of Congress in 2021 and his months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Most recently he has come under scrutiny for his alleged illegal retention of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, including (reportedly) information regarding the nuclear defences or capabilities of another nation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies