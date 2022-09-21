Jump to content

Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving him ‘positive reinforcement’ according to reporter

Report comes as ex-president faces unprecedented criminal investigations

John Bowden
Wednesday 21 September 2022 08:30
Comments
Donald Trump is 'obviously thinking' about presidential run in 2024, says Kushner

Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving him “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen.

The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most well-sourced reporters in Trumpworld. Ms Haberman has remained on the Trump beat since the ex-president left office and set up court in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

She previously reported that the president was telling supporters at the resort throughout 2021 that he would be “reinstated” as president, while continuing to espouse his false claims about the 2020 election. That rumour became reality as the former president has now made that very demand repeatedly on his Truth Social platform amid new reports that the FBI (under his watch) warned social media platforms about foreign attempts to spread disinformation during the election season.

“As Trump has been out of office over the last 20 [months], a rotating cast of aides has been tasked with following him around the golf course at the club he's at and giving him positive reinforcement from Twitter and wherever else they find it on the web, per [people] told of the practice,” the Times correspondent tweeted.

It’s not shocking that Donald Trump would be seeking any signs of encouragement right now given the bevy of consequences he could face if any of the efforts to hold him to account come to fruition.

The former president is now ensnared in a virtual jungle of investigations centred around topics ranging from his past management of the Trump Organization to the deadly siege of Congress in 2021 and his months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Most recently he has come under scrutiny for his alleged illegal retention of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, including (reportedly) information regarding the nuclear defences or capabilities of another nation.

