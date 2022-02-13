Trump refers to his own presidency as a ‘very beautiful and maybe romantic time’

Donald Trump has described his own presidency as a “glamorous” and “romantic period”, and listed Iran, China and Russia among the countries he believe “respected” the US while he was commander-in-chief.

Speaking to Fox and Friends on saturday, the former president touted his new book and spoke fondly of his time in office, which was marred by an insurrection, two impeachments, an investigation into Russian election interference, and and eye-wateringly high turnover of staff, among other things.

“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” he said.

“They viewed it as a romantic period, I think, and I think that’s really why it’s doing so well because there is a lot of romance to the book,” he added, plugging his new memoir, Our Journey Together.

“Despite all of that, they view it as a very glamorous time because our country was doing so well, and we were respected. Putin respected us, and President Xi of China respected us. Kim Jong-un respected us. They all did. I tell you, Iran really respected us,” Trump continued.

“People viewed it as a very beautiful and maybe romantic time in a sense, despite all of the nonsense by the other side, the radical left.”

Mr Trump’s comments come as he is facing scrutiny over materials that were removed from the White House and kept at his residence in Florida. Fifteen boxes of materials were recovered by officals from his residence and returned to the National Archives.

House investigators have opened an investigation and the National Archives and Records Administration has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.