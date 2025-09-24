Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump has reportedly settled on a plot of land in downtown Miami as the home for his presidential library.

The library will be located next door to the Freedom Tower, an iconic building in the city that was once home to a processing center for hundreds of thousands of Cubans fleeing the island in the 1960s and ‘70s. The site is also near Trump’s Doral golf course, expected to host the G20 Summit next year.

The development will also reportedly feature an adjacent hotel project, a first in presidential history, NBC News reports.

“The final decision was made by the Trumps,” a Trump adviser told the outlet. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront.”

The reported decision comes after Trump administration adviser Steve Witkoff and the president’s son Eric made multiple trips to the state.

open image in gallery The Trump presidential library will reportedly be built in downtown Miami near the Freedom Tower (pictured)

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Florida officials welcomed the announcement on Tuesday, the same day the land’s current owner, Miami-Dade College, voted to transfer the acreage to the state.

“I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump,” Florida Attorney General James Uthemeier said in a video posted on X. “A story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory, and one of sacrifice for the American people.”

The Florida Cabinet, a four-member body including Uthemeier and Trump ally Gov. Ron DeSantis, is set to vote on the plan next week.

open image in gallery Trump’s library will reportedly be located in his adopted home state of Florida, near one of his golf courses ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

“President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history,” DeSantis said in a statement announcing the planned vote.

The location reportedly beat out other candidates in Trump’s adopted home state, including Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University.

Florida officials have been working for months to attract the high-profile project to the state.

In February, state lawmakers passed legislation to fast-track construction by pre-empting local officials who would normally be involved in such projects.

open image in gallery Florida officials like Gov. Ron DeSantis have lobbied Trump to locate the library in the state ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The foundation building Trump’s library already has tens of millions of dollars in the bank, thanks to settlements related to Trump’s suits with Meta over deplatforming and ABC News over defamation.

The controversial luxury 747 jet Qatar has gifted to the White House could also be turned over to the presidential library.

The Obama presidential library remains under construction, almost a decade after the Democrat left office.