Trump says Prince Charles isn’t boring, he’s just ‘an environmentalist’

Donald Trump has rejected the assertion that he found Prince Charles boring while on a state visit to the UK in 2019.

The former US president instead said that the Prince of Wales was “an environmentalist,” in an interview with Nigel Farage that aired on Wednesday.

“You had a meeting with Charles, and it was reported by one of your former press secretaries that you were somewhat bored by the meeting,” said Mr Farage.

“No, I wasn’t bored,” responded Mr Trump.

“I like Charles, I thought he was great. No, he’s an environmentalist, he talked about the environment most of the meeting, which was fine,” he added.

“I understood that was the purpose of the meeting and he was telling me his views,” he further said.

“I was not bored at all, no, I think Charles is a wonderful person.”

The claim was made by the White House’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who said in her book that Mr Trump found Prince Charles boring during a private dinner hosted by the Queen when he was on a state visit to the UK in 2019.

Ms Grisham, who served as the press secretary under the Trump administration between 2019 and 2020 and also held several other roles during her stint at the White House, had released a tell-all memoir titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House in October this year.

In the book, she made several revelations about the former president’s professional and personal life, including his reactions to meeting various prominent personalities during his presidency.

Ms Grisham wrote in her book that the former president complained that his conversation with Prince Charles “had been terrible”, to which former first lady Melania Trump responded by saying: “Oh, yes, he was very bored.”

Ms Grisham also claimed Mr Trump rolled his eyes as he said that Prince Charles, who has openly expressed his views on climate action time and again, talked about “nothing but climate change.”