‘Seriously. This is real’: Trump’s new song with insurrection ‘prison choir’ mocked

Donald Trump has released a song featuring Capitol rioters called Justice For All, prompting mockery from social media users.

The song features the former president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while alleged members of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, sing the national anthem.

About 20 inmates sang The Star-Spangled Banner over a prison phone from their Washington DC jail, according to Forbes. Towards the end, they begin to chant “USA! USA! USA!”

The profits from the song, which has been released on streaming services, are set to go to families of rioters accused of having tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The insurrection led to the deaths of five people.

A music video showing Mr Trump during his time in office and images from the riots, such as the police firing tear gas, was released on the War Room podcast with former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Mr Trump recorded the pledge of allegiance at Mar-a-Lago some weeks back, according to Forbes.

Justice for All

On 5 November 2021, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “Every night at 9PM, J6 defendants sing the National Anthem at the DC Jail. And we were there tonight.”

The jailhouse recording took place over the phone about a month before the song’s release, Forbes reported. A recording with the inmates had been planned, and when Mr Trump became aware, he said he wanted to be a part of it.

The song quickly prompted scorn from Twitter users.

“Seriously. This is real. A narcissistic who is running to be elected working with the insurgents who tried to overturn the election,” one user said.

“The J6 Prison Choir. I really wish I could go back to bed, because wtf,” another Twitter user wrote.

Paul Elliott John requested that someone “pls shoot me into the sun”.

“What else must we endure?” GH Allison added.

“WILL IT BE GRAMMY NOMINATED LOL,” another Twitter user pondered.

“I thought this was satire at first,” another person added.

“$10 Says Trump gets the lion’s share of the money,” one Twitter user suggested.

“If there’s a god, Trump will be indicted and tried for January 6th AND his sedition song video will be played at the trial,” another account holder added.

“Speaking as someone who is not a music reporter but who covers Trump’s businesses, I would not be surprised to see this track reach the Billboard charts,” Forbes reporter Zach Everson, who wrote the initial story on the song, said.

“So does ‘Justice for All’ mean Trump’s joining them?” John Fugelsang asked.

“It’s like ‘We Are The World’ but for domestic terrorists,” Jon Alba said.

“This is like We Are the World but instead of Bono it’s the guy who took a s*** on Nancy Pelosi’s desk,” Desi Jedeikin added.

Douglas Lukasik tweeted that “for those of you who think Trump will win the GOP nomination and/or the Presidency, please note that his current target audience is ... January 6 rioters and their families. That’s who he thinks the GOP base is. Not sure how one can live in FL and believe this, but it’s DJT!”

Another Twitter user asked if “the guy who shat and smeared his poop on the Capitol walls [is] the lead singer?”

“We aren’t even 300 years old as a country and it shows. we are childish as hell,” one account holder added.

“I want to hear how bad this is, but I’m afraid I’ll die from toxic levels of cringe,” Eric Spencer said.