Trump to sit for virtual probation interview on Monday ahead of sentencing over hush money conviction
Trump will face sentencing on 11 July
Donald Trump will reportedly be interviewed by the Manhattan Criminal Court's probation department tomorrow for use in the pre-sentencing recommendation and judge's report.
Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Despite the conviction, Trump has maintained his innocence.
The former president will return to court to face his sentencing hearing on 11 July.
