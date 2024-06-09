Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump will reportedly be interviewed by the Manhattan Criminal Court's probation department tomorrow for use in the pre-sentencing recommendation and judge's report.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Despite the conviction, Trump has maintained his innocence.

The former president will return to court to face his sentencing hearing on 11 July.