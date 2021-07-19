‘A propaganda tool for Trump’: Judge lambasts lawyers of ex-president for ‘just repeating stuff he said’

A pair of Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit questioning the results of the 2020 election may face disciplinary measures as a federal judge calls them "propaganda" outlets for Donald Trump.

The lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, filed a federal lawsuit just before Christmas on behalf of 160 million Americans alleging that a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from Mr Trump occurred, blaming Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and various elected officials from four states for the alleged malfeasance.

The lawyers sought $160bn in damages, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The case - like virtually all of the lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election - was dismissed.

However, a federal judge is now considering punishing the lawyers for filing a frivolous claim.

Federal Magistrate Judge N Reid Neureiter criticised the lawyers during a hearing on Friday, claiming they had allowed themselves to be used as a "propaganda tool" by the former president.

"Did that ever occur to you? That possibly, [you're] just repeating stuff the president is lying about?" the judge asked.

The lawyers responded that they truly believed that the election had been stolen and that they did not trust elected officials and election authorities who repeatedly affirmed that the election was legitimate.

The judge repeatedly questioned the attorneys about how much - if any - independent investigation they conducted to confirm that Mr Trump's claims were legitimate, noting that even members of the former president's administration like former Attorney General William Barr had publicly confirmed there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He said that assertions like Mr Barr's and those made by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency should have been a "red light for you, at least a flashing yellow light" and that they should have been investigated further before proceeding with a lawsuit.

Neither of the lawyers recanted their stances, and said they would file the case again given their current understanding. They called the judge's question over their independent research "ludicrous" and insisted they "took this case seriously."

The judge did not buy the argument, pointing out that grievance alone does not warrant legal action, and saying that the lawyers did not produce "one iota" of evidence in their case.

“Many people have been influenced by the outgoing officeholder saying the election was stolen. They sincerely believe everything that is stated by the outgoing officeholder,” Judge Neureiter said. “Of course they’re going to think and feel and have genuine emotions about this ... How does that a federal lawsuit make, the fact that the people felt aggrieved somehow?”

The pair tried to pass off their lawsuit as a public service, arguing that they saw the potential for an insurrection brewing ahead of 6 January, and thought their case would be a sort of pressure valve release to show those who questioned the 2020 election that their concerns were being heard.

The hearing in which the arguments were made was held to determine whether or not the judge will sanction the attorneys. However, it does not appear the judge has made a final decision on that matter.

Other lawyers have faced similar disciplinary actions for wilfully taking part in the former president's attempt to overturn the election result through lawsuits.

Another federal judge in Michigan questioned a group of nine lawyers - including conspiracy theorists and pro-Trump lawyers L Lin Wood and Sidney Powell - for nearly six hours. The hearing was also meant to determine whether or not the lawyers should be punished for pushing frivolous lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election.

The sanctions hearing come in the wake of another Trump loyalist, Rudy Giuliani, losing his licence to practise law in both New York and Washington DC.

Mr Giuliani was found to have "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements" that posed a threat to the public by judges in New York.

Lawyers found to have violated the law by pushing frivolous lawsuits can be required to pay their opponents legal fees or given other financial penalties, and can also face disbarment.

Two of Mr Trump's most vocal supporters, Mr Giuliani and Ms Powell, are also facing a multi-billion dollar defamation brought by Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly lying about the company and its voting software.