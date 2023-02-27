Trump accuses prosecutors of ’trying to steal a second Presidential Election’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump has accused prosecutors who are investigating him of trying to steal the 2024 presidential election, repeaitng his lie that the 2020 contest was stolen.

“Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election. They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!” the former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning.

Mr Trump’s remarks come as The New York Times reported that Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, subpoenaed his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom worked in his administration.

Mr Garland nominated Mr Smith to handle all pending investigations of the former president that the Justice Department is conducting--including his possession of classified documents from his presidency at Mar-a-Lago; his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election results; and his actions during January 6--because of the fact that Mr Trump has said he would once again run for the White House in 2024.

In addition, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s grand jury investigation concluded earlier this month and recommended perjury charges for at least one witness.

The probe also found that no widespread voter fraud took place in Georgia, contrary to the former president’s claims. Mr Trump infamously tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to change the results in his favor. The former president has since defended his “perfect call” with Mr Raffensperger.

But the grand jury probe did not specifically name anyone.

The former president has also faced probes in New York, specifically by Attorney General Letitia James for manipulating the value of his properties to lower his tax burden.

So far, Mr Trump faces only one declared challenger in the Republican primary in former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.