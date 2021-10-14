A judge in the Bronx has issued an order that former President Donald Trump has to participate in a filmed deposition in a protest lawsuit concerning his harsh statements towards immigrants.

Mexican protesters say that were assaulted when they held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 after Mr Trump said during his presidential campaign announcement that Mexicans were criminals and rapists.

Mr Trump was named in the lawsuit, as was his campaign, his former security chief Keith Schiller, and others, ABC News reported.

The order from Judge Doris Gonzalez said: “Donald J Trump shall appear for a deposition October 18, 2021 at 10 am ... or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed to date on or before October 31, 2021.”

Mr Trump could also face another deposition in a defamation lawsuit from former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who claims that he sexually assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 – an allegation Mr Trump rejects.

According to Ms Zervos, Mr Trump defamed her during the campaign when he said that she lied about the assault allegations.

Former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll is also suing Mr Trump for defamation after he said that she was lying as she alleged that he raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

Mr Trump is also facing legal issues when it comes to his business practices and tax filings – both of which are being investigated by Manhattan and New York State district attorneys.