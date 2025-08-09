‘Former Russian America’: Ex-Trump adviser tells CNN that for Putin, Alaska is next best thing to Moscow for summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton appeared on CNN on Friday night, comparing the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to Trump inviting the Taliban to peace negotiations at Camp David.

Trump announced on Truth Social earlier that the “highly anticipated meeting” would take place on Friday, August 15.

“It’s very gracious of Putin to come to former Russian America for this summit,” a sarcastic Bolton noted. “This is not quite as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David to talk about the peace negotiations in Afghanistan, but it certainly reminds one of that.” Trump later canceled the talks with the Taliban in September 2019.

“The only better place for Putin than Alaska would be if the summit were being held in Moscow,” Bolton added. “So, the initial setup, I think, is a great victory for Putin. He’s a rogue leader of a pariah state, and he’s going to be welcomed into the United States.”

He went on to argue that the situation “is sliding very quickly in Russia's direction.”

open image in gallery John Bolton said meeting with Putin in Alaska was akin to Trump’s planned 2019 meeting with the Taliban at Camp David ( Getty Images )

“We're not quite back at February the 28th, in the Oval Office, when Trump told [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, ‘You don't have any cards.’ But what's happening is that Russia and the United States are discussing what terms they're going to present to Zelenskyy, and it may well be that Zelenskyy has no choice here,” he added. “Surrendering is always one way to get a peace deal.”

Bolton suggested that “even without the meeting, Putin’s got his old magic back with Trump.”

“All that disappointment, all that outrage … now you're talking about a deal between Trump and Putin? Think of the press that will get. I have to say, from the strategic perspective, from the U.S. interest perspective, this was not a good day,” said the former U.N. ambassador.

Host Kaitlan Collins noted that Putin can’t go to Europe for a meeting, as there’s an International Criminal Court warrant out for his arrest.

Bolton argued that they could have met in Vienna or Geneva, where Putin met then-President Joe Biden in 2021.

open image in gallery Bolton argued Trump and Putin could have met in Geneva or Vienna, saying they’re ‘considered U.N. cities’ ( AP )

“They're basically considered U.N. cities, and the ICC warrant could have been waived, and I don't think anybody would have objected, frankly,” he said.

Bolton said, “If Trump really wanted to get an equitable peace deal,” he could “certainly listen to what Putin had to say.”

“But they're doing a lot more than listening. They could receive the material and send it to Zelenskyy, and hear what he thought of it first,” he added.

Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term, said, “This sounds an awful lot” like the peace plan proposed by Vice President JD Vance during the campaign last year.

“Russia keeps all the territory it currently holds, a demilitarized zone, maybe with a peacekeeping force on the Ukrainian side is set up, and Ukraine pledges not to join NATO,” said Bolton. “If Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire here, it's agreeing to its new border with Russia, effectively. I think this is a very dangerous point for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government.”