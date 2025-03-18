Trump and Putin call ‘going well,’ White House says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin have been speaking for over an hour and are still speaking in a phone call described by the White House as “going well.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino confirmed the status of the conversation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he stated that the call started at 10:00 am ET, with Trump speaking from the Oval Office.

“The call is going well, and still in progress,” he added.

The conversation between the leaders had been initially scheduled to begin an hour earlier, but was delayed while Putin was busy addressing oligarchs at a business conference until 1.52 pm, when he eventually left the venue. He had been talking about how Western sanctions would continue to try to exclude Russia from the global economy.

The Russian leader is infamous for making foreign leaders wait long after calls or meetings with him have been scheduled as a power move intended to display dominance.

The call between Trump and Putin — the second such conversation since Trump was sworn in for a second term in the White House in January — comes as Trump has been pushing both the Russian dictator and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal that would, in theory, lead to more comprehensive negotiations to end the three-year-old war that began when Putin ordered Russian forces to invade and decapitate Zelensky’s government in February 2022.

According to Bloomberg, Putin is expected to demand that Trump halt all American aid to Kyiv — and potentially push America’s European allies to halt their own aid efforts — as a precondition for Russia to honor any temporary ceasefire.

European leaders have expressed concern that such a concession would allow Russia to rearm during any pause in fighting will leaving Kyiv unable to properly defend itself.

More follows...