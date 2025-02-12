Trump says he spoke to Putin about ‘immediately’ starting talks on ending Ukraine war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he and Russian president Vladimir Putin had spoken and agreed to “immediately” open negotiations on how to end the war on Ukraine which Putin launched with an unprovoked invasion nearly three years ago.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump said he’d conceded “a lengthy and highly productive phone call” with the Russian leader, during which they discussed “Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”

Trump said both he and Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine and claimed it was an effort to rid the former Soviet satellite of so-called “Nazis” in its’ western-aligned government, “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place” as a result of the war Putin started.

He also said he and the Russian leader had “agreed to work together, very closely” and to host each other for official visits. He added that he and Putin both agreed to “have our respective teams start negotiations immediately” on talks to end the war and said he would be informing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the development in a separate call.

The president continued by announcing that the U.S. negotiating team for the yet-to-be commenced talks will consist of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump’s surprise announcement came on the same day that his defense secretary announced an end to longstanding U.S. policy supporting eventual Ukrainian membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Hegseth said American troops would not be involved in any post-war effort to guarantee Ukrainian security because that responsibility should fall to Europe alone.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” he said before adding that any security guarantees for Kyiv “must be backed by capable European and non-European troops” but none from the U.S.

He also said it was “an unrealistic objective” for Ukraine to seek a return to the country’s post-Soviet borders as they existed before Putin illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.