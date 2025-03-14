Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday said he’d spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin by phone and claimed that he asked the Russian leader to order his troops not to commit a massacre of Ukrainian soldiers who they are attempting to dislodge from the Kursk region after months of occupation by Kyiv’s forces.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump described his conversation with the Russian leader — the second call the two have held since the American president returned to office in January — as “very good and productive discussions” and said there was “a very good chance” that the three-year-old war Putin started against Ukraine without provocation by sending Russian forces across his country’s western frontier could “finally come to an end” as a result of talks he initiated with Putin as part of a U.S. policy shift which has left Washington more aligned with Moscow than with any of America’s democratic allies.

Trump also repeated a Russian claim to have completely encircled Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region after expelling them from Sudzha, one of the largest towns in the region, and said the Ukrainian soldiers were “in a very bad and vulnerable position” at risk of “a horrible massacre” at the hands of Russia, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

“I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared,” Trump said.

Earlier in the week, Putin had made an unannounced visit to the region to address frontline troops, who he told to “completely liberate” Kursk as soon as possible towards the goal of establishing a “buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

But Putin does not appear inclined to order his forces to be merciful despite Trump’s exhortations.

He told the Russian forces he visited in Kursk that Ukrainian soldiers who they capture should be treated as “terrorists” rather than enemy forces entitled to Geneva Convention protections.

