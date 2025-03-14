Trump says he personally asked Putin to spare Ukrainian lives in ‘good and productive’ talks
Trump has also reportedly bowed to Russia’s demand to keep his Ukraine envoy from peace talks
President Donald Trump on Friday said he’d spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin by phone and claimed that he asked the Russian leader to order his troops not to commit a massacre of Ukrainian soldiers who they are attempting to dislodge from the Kursk region after months of occupation by Kyiv’s forces.
In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump described his conversation with the Russian leader — the second call the two have held since the American president returned to office in January — as “very good and productive discussions” and said there was “a very good chance” that the three-year-old war Putin started against Ukraine without provocation by sending Russian forces across his country’s western frontier could “finally come to an end” as a result of talks he initiated with Putin as part of a U.S. policy shift which has left Washington more aligned with Moscow than with any of America’s democratic allies.
Trump also repeated a Russian claim to have completely encircled Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region after expelling them from Sudzha, one of the largest towns in the region, and said the Ukrainian soldiers were “in a very bad and vulnerable position” at risk of “a horrible massacre” at the hands of Russia, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the end of the Second World War in Europe.
“I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared,” Trump said.
Earlier in the week, Putin had made an unannounced visit to the region to address frontline troops, who he told to “completely liberate” Kursk as soon as possible towards the goal of establishing a “buffer zone” along Russia’s border with Ukraine.
But Putin does not appear inclined to order his forces to be merciful despite Trump’s exhortations.
He told the Russian forces he visited in Kursk that Ukrainian soldiers who they capture should be treated as “terrorists” rather than enemy forces entitled to Geneva Convention protections.
More follows...
