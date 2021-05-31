US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser under the Donald Trump administration, has said that a Myanmar-like coup — in which the military overthrew a democratically elected government — “should happen” in the US.

Appearing in Dallas, Texas, at a QAnon conference, Mr Flynn was asked during a Q&A session by a member of the audience: “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

The video circulating on Twitter shows the question receiving cheering from the crowd. In response, Mr Flynn said: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

QAnon supporters are allegedly demanding in the US a repeat of a deadly coup by the army, which overthrew Myanmar’s democratically elected government on 1 February on the basis of unproven allegations of voter fraud.

The coup was met with resistance from people and mass protests have take place against it since then, in which at least 800 civilians, including at least 40 children, have been killed and thousands have been arrested, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Mr Flynn, a former army general, has a tainted track record. He was fired by former president Donald Trump in 2017 after serving less than a month as his national security adviser, over allegations of lying to vice president Mike Pence about his communications with Russia. He pleaded guilty to the FBI during the Mueller investigation.

He was pardoned by Mr Trump last November before Justice Department could announce its verdict on dropping of the criminal case against him, as per his plea.

Mr Flynn has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory. Last year, he posted a video on Twitter reciting QAnon slogans, after which the social media platform banned him, along with a few others others in January during a mass disabling of accounts promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.