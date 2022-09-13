Trump embraces QAnon’s ‘Storm is coming’ meme in wild Truth Social spree

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump embraced QAnon’s “The storm is coming” meme as he went on a “retruthing” spree on his social media website Truth Social.

The one-term president re-posted an image of himself wearing a Q pin on his suit jacket above the “storm” caption and “WWG1WGA.”

Mr Trump has in the past promoted QAnon accounts, though the recent flurry of posts was Mr Trump’s strongest embrace of the right-wing conspiracy theory movement yet.

Both phrases are commonplace in the QAnon-sphere.

The “storm” is a conspiracy theory that eventually Mr Trump will release his secret plan to defeat the deep state and MAGA opponents and sweep back into power.

It is at this moment that the deep state’s leaders are arrested and sent to Guantanamo Bay, according to research on QAnon.

The second phrase stands for “Where we go one, we go all” and is a rallying cry that comes from the 1996 Jeff Bridges sailing adventure White Squall.

Trump’s followers on Truth Social appeared to love the re-truths. “God is bringing the Storm, DJT is rallying the troops,” one wrote.

On other Q forums, another user wrote: “It’s almost like Trump is trying to tell us something.”

It is not the first time Mr Trump has gone on a wild “re-truthing spree”, as last month he posted more than 60 memes, insults and messages on Truth Social.

One of Mr Trump’s posts was a “re-truth” of a QAnon conspiracy theory “Q drop”, which are messages supposedly posted by “Q” himself.

Q-Anon conspiracy movement, which is supported by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and General Michael Flynn, believes that a Satanic cabal of paedophiles and elites are running a secret sex-trafficking ring and have been conspiring against Mr Trump.