Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers

Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.

Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.

Noting that during her 70-year reign she counseled 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents, Mr Trump wrote that spending time with her was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”.

“Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say,” he says in the article.

Recalling a specific conversation, the former president observed that every prime minister from Winston Churchill onward served under her: “When I asked her who was her favorite, she told me she liked them all.”

“No matter what challenges came, she was always there for her people — resolute and unflappable, stabilising and reassuring by her very presence,” he added.

“In the face of all adversity, she embodied the uniquely British attribute of a firm and quiet resolve.”

Regarding the new monarch, Mr Trump, says “we are comforted that King Charles III will be a great and outstanding successor to his cherished mother”, adding that he and Melania Trump “were blessed to get to know him well” on their visits to England.

The former president visited the UK on three occasions during his time in office. In July 2018 he met with the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May, returning in June of the following year for an official state visit and the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

In December 2019 he returned for a Nato summit and again met with the Queen.