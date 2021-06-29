Trump July 4th rally in Alabama cancelled by concerned local officials

Former President Donald Trump cancelled plans to host a rally in Mobile, Alabama marking the Fourth of July after town officials denied a rally permit over concerns about it turning into a political event.

AL.com reported on Tuesday that commissioners of the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park denied the permit under a longstanding ban on political events at the park which began in 2012.

Mr Trump, who left the White House in January, has continued to push conspiracy theories about his election defeat and claimed that he actually won the election in the months since his term ended. At private events, he has even pushed the idea that he could be reinstated as president, according to The New York Times.

More to follow...