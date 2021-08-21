Former President Donald Trump is to tell Alabama crowds: “it’s time for real leadership in the White House,” according to an ally who has seen drafts of his speech.

Mr Trump has dropped numerous hints that he will seek reelection in 2024, but is yet to confirm his plans.

This remark, said the ally, is his clearest signal yet that he will run for the presidency again, according to the Daily Mail. Insiders say no announcement is expected until after next year’s midterms.

Mr Trump has made a series of statements over the past week slamming President Joe Biden’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He is expected to use his speech at the rally to continue the theme, and question whether Americans can feel safe while Mr Biden is in the White House.

“I’m expecting to hear the president use the line: ‘It’s time for real leadership in the White House,”’ he said, adding: “The question is how safe do Americans feel under Joe Biden.”

Organisers of Saturday’s rally at York Family Farms in Cullman County have predicted as many as 20,000 people will attend.

Mr Trump’s speech is expected to focus on foreign policy, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, relations with China, and America’s southern border with Mexico.

A Rasmussen Reports poll this week reported that Mr Trump would beat Mr Biden by six points if an election was to be held immediately.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted as he faces a backlash in public opinion following chaotic scenes in Afghanistan as US troops pulled out, as well as the surge in Covid cases across the States.