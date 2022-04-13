Kid at Trump rally says on TV that he’s excited to see Joe Biden

A video of a kid at a Trump rally in North Carolina has gone viral after he said he was excited to “see Joe Biden” and quickly being corrected by his parents.

Lawyer Ron Filipkowski shared the clip from the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), best known for its live streams of Trump events on its YouTube channel after its founding in 2015.

The video, filmed ahead of the rally on Saturday, had received around 2.7 million views as of Wednesday morning.

In the footage, the RSBN reporter asks the parents how excited they were when they found out there was going to be a rally in Selma, southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Just as excited as he was,” the mother said, nodding towards the father. “He’s the one who told me about it.”

The father said it was their first rally.

“I think they’re more excited than we are,” the mother added about their children.

It was at this moment that Mr Filipkowski tweeted that the “little kid goes off the rails on his parents at the Trump rally”.

“What are you excited for?” the reporter asked.

“To see Joe Biden,” the child said, but he was quickly corrected by his parents, who both looked at him and said “Trump!”

Some social media users suggested that the parents may have told their son that they were going to see the president as many Trump supporters believe his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that Mr Trump is still the real president.

“This kid was smart enough to know if they were going to see the President, he knows who the US president is obviously, they should be seeing POTUS Biden,” one viewer said.

“The indoctrination didn’t take,” another added.

During the rally, Mr Trump spoke about possibly running again in 2024 and stated his support for those who were arrested after the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

“We will ... demand justice for the January 6 prisoners and full protection of their civil rights,” he said.

The former president once again falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen” and said he was “the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created”.

The rally served as a venue to promote candidates in the state supported by Mr Trump, such as Representative Ted Budd who is running for senate, and Representative Madison Cawthorn who’s campaigning to be re-elected to the House.