Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump says he felt bullet ‘ripping through the skin’ of his ear in first comments since rally shooting

‘I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,’ the former president posted on Truth Social

Richard Hall
Sunday 14 July 2024 02:29
Comments
Close
Related: Trump rally shooting witness claims he saw rifle-toting man ‘crawling up the roof’ just before gunfire

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Donald Trump has described in graphic detail the moment he was shot through the ear in his first comments following an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” the former president said in a post on Truth Social.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he added.

Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their response to the shooting and offered condolences to the family of a rally-goer who was killed.

Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service following gunshots as his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13
Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service following gunshots as his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13 (EPA)

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he said in the post.

Secret Service agents killed the suspected shooter, who was outside the rally when the shots were fired, according to law enforcement officials. A spectator was killed, and two others have been critically injured.

The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt, law enforcement said.

Soon after Trump began speaking, popping sounds were heard and the former president dropped behind his podium. Then a bloodied Trump was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents to his waiting motorcade.

President Joe Biden spoke briefly from a police station in Delaware following the attack.

“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening,” the president said, adding that he planned to speak to Trump.

“We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. And so I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies, that have engaged in making sure that the people who and we have more detail to come relative to other injury, other people may be injured in the audience.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in