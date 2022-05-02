Former president Donald Trump appeared to have confused the names of Republican candidates that he has endorsed for the upcoming primaries that are scheduled to be held for several states this month.

At a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “You know, we’ve endorsed Dr. Oz. We’ve endorsed—J.P., right? JD Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good.”

Ohio’s senate race is on 3 May where Mr Trump has endorsed author and venture capitalist JD Vance, who was earlier a critic of the former president.

Despite the then-governor John Kasich winning the state’s 2016 primary, Mr Trump carried Ohio twice by decisive numbers, effectively ending its status as a swing state.

On Sunday, he confused the names of JD Vance and Josh Mandel, former state treasurer who has not been endorsed by the former president.

Mr Vance, who received the former president’s endorsement last week, seeks to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman.

“In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance,” Mr Trump had said in an endorsement on 15 April.

“We cannot play games. It is all about winning!”

While Mr Vance had been a critic of the former president in the past, Mr Trump in his endorsement had acknowledged that and said: “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”

Despite this, the former president confused the two Republicans names on Sunday, and was subsequently mocked on social media.

“His mind is shot. Can’t imagine what Stormy did to him. Must have been really horrible. Sad!” wrote columnist Goerge Conway in a tweet.

Another user wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about my close friend what’s his face.”

“Donald Trump just publicly endorsed ‘JD Mandel’ in the Ohio Senate race,” wrote another user.

“JD Vance and Josh Mandel are both running, but JD Mandel is not.”

Mr Mandel, who was seeking the former president’s endorsement was left disappointed after Mr Trump chose to endorse Mr Vance last month.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has also endorsed physician and television host Mehmet Oz in a move that has angered conservatives.

Mr Trump has also faced blowback for endorsing both Mr Vance and Oz as both candidates have been criticized for time spent outside their states and being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda.