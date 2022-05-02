Trump mocked after accidentally switching his endorsement for Ohio candidate during rally speech
Ohio’s senate race is on 3 May where Trump has endorsed author and venture capitalist JD Vance
(Related) Ohio Republicans Campaigning In Crowded Race For U.S. Senate Seat
Former president Donald Trump appeared to have confused the names of Republican candidates that he has endorsed for the upcoming primaries that are scheduled to be held for several states this month.
At a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “You know, we’ve endorsed Dr. Oz. We’ve endorsed—J.P., right? JD Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good.”
Ohio’s senate race is on 3 May where Mr Trump has endorsed author and venture capitalist JD Vance, who was earlier a critic of the former president.
Despite the then-governor John Kasich winning the state’s 2016 primary, Mr Trump carried Ohio twice by decisive numbers, effectively ending its status as a swing state.
On Sunday, he confused the names of JD Vance and Josh Mandel, former state treasurer who has not been endorsed by the former president.
Mr Vance, who received the former president’s endorsement last week, seeks to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman.
“In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance,” Mr Trump had said in an endorsement on 15 April.
“We cannot play games. It is all about winning!”
While Mr Vance had been a critic of the former president in the past, Mr Trump in his endorsement had acknowledged that and said: “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”
Despite this, the former president confused the two Republicans names on Sunday, and was subsequently mocked on social media.
“His mind is shot. Can’t imagine what Stormy did to him. Must have been really horrible. Sad!” wrote columnist Goerge Conway in a tweet.
Another user wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about my close friend what’s his face.”
“Donald Trump just publicly endorsed ‘JD Mandel’ in the Ohio Senate race,” wrote another user.
“JD Vance and Josh Mandel are both running, but JD Mandel is not.”
Mr Mandel, who was seeking the former president’s endorsement was left disappointed after Mr Trump chose to endorse Mr Vance last month.
In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has also endorsed physician and television host Mehmet Oz in a move that has angered conservatives.
Mr Trump has also faced blowback for endorsing both Mr Vance and Oz as both candidates have been criticized for time spent outside their states and being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies