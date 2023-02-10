Trump to testify in E Jean Carroll defamation case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Donald Trump is slated to defend himself during testimony he will give in the defamation case brought against him by author E Jean Carroll.

New court filings show that both Ms Carroll and Mr Trump will be called for testimony when the trial begins on 25 April.

Mr Trump's lawyers also apparently plan to call CNN's Anderson Cooper as a witness.

Ms Carroll published a memoir accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990's.