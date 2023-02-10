Jump to content

Trump to testify in E Jean Carroll defamation case

Graig Graziosi
Friday 10 February 2023 19:26
Donald Trump is slated to defend himself during testimony he will give in the defamation case brought against him by author E Jean Carroll.

New court filings show that both Ms Carroll and Mr Trump will be called for testimony when the trial begins on 25 April.

Mr Trump's lawyers also apparently plan to call CNN's Anderson Cooper as a witness.

Ms Carroll published a memoir accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990's.

