Trump to testify in E Jean Carroll defamation case
Related video: Trump sexual accuser E Jean Carroll is ‘sick’ of women not being listened to
Donald Trump is slated to defend himself during testimony he will give in the defamation case brought against him by author E Jean Carroll.
New court filings show that both Ms Carroll and Mr Trump will be called for testimony when the trial begins on 25 April.
Mr Trump's lawyers also apparently plan to call CNN's Anderson Cooper as a witness.
Ms Carroll published a memoir accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990's.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies