Trump celebrates the Roe v Wade ruling saying it ‘will work out for everybody’

Donald Trump celebrated the news out of the Supreme Court on Friday that officialised their decision to strike down Roe v Wade, ending 50 years of federal protections for abortion access which will now be left up to states to determine whether to ban the procedure.

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” the former USpresident told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Friday, shortly after the landmark decision was overturned.

The news outlet followed up by asking the one-term president what he’d like to say to his supporters who supported the Roe and might find themselves disappointed with the recent 6-3 decision announced out of the high court.

“I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody,” Trump said, adding: “This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged.”

During his four-year tenure as president, Mr Trump appointed three of the six Conservative judges – Neil Gorsuch in 2017, Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 – that ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe.

When asked by the news outlet whether he believed he may have played a role in the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, he kept his reply uncharacteristically humble: “God made the decision.”

In 2016, one month before the election that would make him the 45th president of the US, Mr Trump said during a debate against his then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton that one of his goals as commander-in-chief would be to appoint justices that would tilt the bench in a rightward direction so as to one day overturn Roe.

“Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that ... will happen automatically in my opinion because I am putting pro-life justices on the court,” Mr Trump said during the 2016 debate.

Mr Trump was also the first US president to join the March for Life rally, held annually in Washington by pro-life activists on the anniversary of Roe.