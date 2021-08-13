‘Is Trump president again?’: Lincoln Project launch web page mocking ‘reinstatement day’ conspiracy

Anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project has launched another scathing attack on the former president’s most loyal followers.

This time, the political action committee takes aim at those that believe the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be back in office on the morning of 13 August.

Specifically, they target MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent proponents of the wild idea that Mr Trump will somehow be swept back into the White House on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, the group says: “Mike Lindell said Donald Trump would be back in office the morning of August 13th.”

A video clip of Mr Lindell ranting during an interview with Christian broadcaster Brannon Howse and making false claims about the 2020 election. He specifically mentions 13 August.

The video then says: “The wait is over,” before instructing people to visit isTrumpPresident.us “to find out if he was right.”

He was not and the site says a simple: “No.”

Twitter users were quick to mock Mr Lindell in response to the post. One wrote: “Yep… it is all over the TV right now… Trump has just been reinstated!!.. Oh my Gosh!!... Mikey was right all along!”

“When are these people going to be institutionalised?” asked another. “Enough already.”

The bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting that Mr Trump will be “reinstated” as president in August has even caused concern at the Department of Homeland Security, according to reports.

In addition to Mr Lindell, the idea has also been floated by attorney Sidney Powell. Both are currently facing legal action over far-fetched claims about the 2020 election, including that Mr Trump was cheated out of re-election by a conspiracy involving the operators of voting machines and communist leaders in Venezuela.

Mr Trump himself apparently believes he will be reinstated in August, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. It is unclear why, although Mr Lindell reportedly suggested the former president may have settled on the idea because he had heard others – including him – saying it publicly.

The theory has been largely dismissed as the latest in a series of substance-free predictions of the sort pushed by QAnon.

Believers in QAnon, the wild conspiracy that Mr Trump was undermined by a cabal of satanist paedophiles while in office, allegedly viewed the storming of the Capitol on 6 January as the coming of a “storm” which would see him restored to office on 20 January.

When that did not happen, the conspiracy developed further to claim that he would be back in the White House on 4 March. That also did not happen.

At the time of publication, the Lincoln Project’s new website says a simple: “No”, and Joe Biden is still president, having won the 2020 election by a large margin, both in the popular vote and in the electoral college.

Mr Trump is believed to be at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.