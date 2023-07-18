Trump says he would consider two of his Republican 2024 rivals as his running mates

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump, who is leading the polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said he would consider allowing one of his Republican rivals in the race to “possibly” join his ticket.

On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Mr Trump specifically pointed out entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen Tim Scott from the crowded GOP field. Awkwardly, there was no mention of his former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think Vivek has done a very good job, frankly. I think some others have done a good job,” Mr Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. When she asked if he would consider one of the Republican contenders as a potential running mate, Mr Trump replied: “Possibly.”

“You have some good people on the stage, actually. I think you have some very talented people,” the former president said. “I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually.”

“I think you have good potential Cabinet members, too,” Mr Trump added.

Bartiromo also asked if he would consider Sen Scott in particular.

“I think he’s a very good guy. We did opportunity zones together … Tim is very good,” the 2024 frontrunner said. “I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s right now campaigning, and I’m sure Tim and everybody else would say I’m only interested in one, but Tim is a very talented guy and you have other very talented people.”

According to recent national polling averages from FiveThirtyEight , the former president is polling at 50.4 per cent, while the next closest, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, is polling at a mere 21.5 per cent.

In distant third place sits Mr Pence, followed by Mr Ramaswamy and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Sen Scott and former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie are polling at roughly 3 per cent, while the former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson is polling at just 1 per cent.