Donald Trump has broken his silence following the historic election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor.

The president, who backed Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, gave an ominous four-word response on Truth Social after the Democratic Socialist spoke at his victory party: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

In addition to New York City, the GOP was defeated in the gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Meanwhile, California voters supported Governor Gavin Newsom’s redistricting referendum, which allowed the state legislature to redraw congressional maps and potentially add up to five new Democratic-leaning seats ahead of the 2026 election.

Trump reluctantly backed Cuomo for mayor of his hometown, as he expressed on Truth Social on Monday: “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump and Cuomo frequently clashed.

open image in gallery More than two million voters came out for this year’s mayoral election ( REUTERS )

"He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" Trump wrote.

The president earlier warned in an interview with 60 Minutes that he’d be reluctant to send more than the “very minimum” level of federal funding to the city if Mamdani were elected.

"It's gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York," Trump said in the interview. "Because if you have a communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there".

Mamdani, 34, who has made history as New York’s first-ever Muslim mayor, responded to Trump’s taunts in his victory speech: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

open image in gallery Mamdani supporters celebrate in the Queens borough of New York City on Tuesday night ( AFP via Getty Images )

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.

“And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” he said. “So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

His words were met with an explosion of cheers that lasted several minutes. Mamdani caught attention as he ran on a platform of affordability policies. He came out in support of fare-free city buses, public child care, a rent freeze on rent-stabilized homes, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030.

The race was called by the Associated Press with roughly 75 percent of ballots counted, with Mamdani projected to win just above 50 percent of the vote.

More than two million voters cast ballots in this year’s mayoral election before polls had closed, a turnout that had not been seen in decades.