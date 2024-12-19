Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A nationwide network of lawyers, pro-democracy advocates and specialists is being formed in preparation for Donald Trump to return to power and possibly seek retribution against his opponents legally.

The network, which is in the early stages of formation according to NBC News, will function as a “loose-knit blend” of nonprofit groups that offer pro-bono legal work, security assistance, public relations help and much more.

Its formation intends to offer sprawling assistance to those who, they believe, could be targeted by Trump and his allies as the president-elect prepares to take back the White House on January 20.

Trump has made it abundantly clear he wants to go after those he says have wronged him – the media, judges, prosecutors, former or current lawmakers, federal officials and more.

He’s threatened to “throw” Special Counsel Jack Smith “out of the country”, said former congresswoman Liz Cheney should be “jailed” and suggested Vice President Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and many more should be “prosecuted.”

Donald Trump has promised to seek revenge against those he considers opponents ( Getty Images )

“It’s necessary because we’re seeing threats of the improper use of government and investigative power like we haven’t seen in modern times in our country,” Norm Eisen, an attorney and co-founder of the State Democracy Defenders Fund, told NBC News.

“The pro bono bar and nonprofit legal organizations need to be ready to provide strong support to those who are targeted unfairly,” Eisen added.

Trump has also promised to go after media organizations he deems “fake news”. Already, he has filed a lawsuit against The Des Moines Register and a pollster for publishing a poll right before Election Day that indicated Harris had overwhelming support. He claims it was published only to assist Democrats.

The network of nonprofits would provide legal support as well as accountants to assist with possible tax audits, employment advisers, public relations professionals for reputational issues and psychologists, according to NBC News.

Trump has made various promises in the past that never came to fruition, whether or not he goes through with pursuing his political opponents is unclear. But the president-elect has received overwhelming support from his allies when launching attacks against people.

Most recently, Trump suggested former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican who opposes Trump, should be “jailed” for her work on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6.

His suggestion led other lawmakers to agree, with Republicans releasing an investigation claiming Cheney and other members of the House Committee violated laws and ethical rules.