Trump revenge tour to start with rally against lawmaker who voted to impeach him

Donald Trump’s revenge tour is set to begin with a rally against a Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach him.

The former president has vowed to support primary challengers to any member of his party who did not support his attempt to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.

Now Mr Trump has said he will host a campaign-style rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on 26 June in support of Max Miller’s challenge to incumbent GOP congressman Anthony Gonzalez, according to CNN.

It will be Mr Trump’s first appearance on behalf of an insurgent Republican candidate trying to unseat a sitting member of the party.

Mr Gonzalez, who is trying to win reelection for a second time, is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for inciting the 6 January US Capitol riot.

In February Mr Trump threw his weight behind Mr Miller, who is a former Trump administration official, and claimed Mr Gonzalez was not representing Ohio’s 16th District.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

“He is a Marine veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT.”

Since leaving the White House in January, Mr Trump has spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, and at the North Carolina GOP convention earlier this month.

Aides say that Mr Trump has also scheduled a second rally in Tampa, Florida, on the eve of the 4 July national holiday.

As for his own political future, Mr Trump has hinted that he is considering another White House run in 2024, but has so far not committed to taking on Mr Biden again.

During his North Carolina appearance Mr Trump gave his endorsement to congressman Ted Budd in the state’s GOP primary for its 2022 senate race.

Mr Trump backed the lawmaker after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, announced that she would not be running for elected office in her home state.