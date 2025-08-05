Trump calls RFK Jr ‘three or four times a week’ with the same question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said that President Donald Trump calls him up “three or four times a week” to hound him with the same question.

Kennedy was speaking at an event Monday with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to push a policy banning sugary drinks, candy and junk food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Six months into his second term, Trump wants to know “why aren’t people healthier yet,” Kennedy told reporters at the press conference.

“We have full support from the president,” Kennedy said. “He wants this done. He promised to make America healthy again, and he’s gonna do that.”

“He called me last night,” Kennedy added, referring to the president. “He calls me three or four times a week and says, ‘Where are you? Why aren’t people healthier yet?’ So he’s keeping me under pressure.”

Six months into his second term, President Donald Trump wants to know ‘why aren’t people healthier yet,’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr told a press conference Monday afternoon. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Monday’s event was promoting a policy adopted by West Virginia, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Florida, barring SNAP participants from using food stamps to buy junk food. They join Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska in the SNAP waiver initiative.

SNAP is a lifeline that keeps more than 41 million Americans, or 12 percent of the population, from going hungry. More than 13 million recipients are children.

Over the past 20 years, lawmakers in several states have proposed stopping SNAP from paying for everything from bottled water and soda to chips, ice cream and “luxury meats” such as steak.

Critics said that the SNAP waiver “ignores decades of evidence showing that incentive-based approaches — not punitive restrictions — are the most effective, dignified path to improving nutrition and reducing hunger,” said Gina Plata-Nino, a deputy director at the Food Research & Action Center, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Trump passed the largest-ever cuts to the program in his signature “One Big, Beautiful Bill” by restricting eligibility for SNAP enrollment and diverting a significant chunk of the program’s costs to states.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.