Watch live: Trump health secretary pick RFK Jr faces grilling at Senate confirmation hearing
Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.
Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr is grilled in a Senate hearing as he looks to be approved as Donald Trump's health secretary on Wednesday, 29 January.
The 71-year-old would take control over a $1.7 trillion budget and the 90,000 employees afforded to the nation’s top health official, which controls over 18 important agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
RFJ Jr has become a face of the vaccine-sceptic movement in recent years. Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that there has never been a health secretary nominee “more dangerous” than Kennedy.
The Senate hearing comes hours after RFK Jr's cousin, Caroline Kennedy, accused him of being addicted to “attention and power” in a scathing letter.
She levelled several accusations at him, including putting mice in a blender to leading his family members down a path to drug addiction.
