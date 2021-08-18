Former president Donald Trump is leading the charge as the right-wing flank of the Republican Party embraces more a more nativist approach to welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

Mr Trump released a statement in response to images showing planes full of Afghan trying to escape from Kabul to Qatar saying that Americans should be prioritized.

“This plane should have been full of Americans,” a statement from his Save America PAC said. “America First!”

The move is a seeming reversal of what Trump said earlier this week when he hinted that under his administration, he would prioritize refugees.

“Can anyone even imagine taking out our Military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country and who should be allowed to seek refuge,” Mr Trump said on Monday.

“In addition, these people left topflight and highly sophisticated equipment. Who can believe such incompetence? Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed.”

But the former president’s words echo those of Steve Cortes, who previously served on Mr Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council, who tweeted the same photo asking who would allow them to be neighbors.

“Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town,” Mr Cortes tweeted. “America paid unimaginable costs in Afghanistan because of uniparty globalists who dominated the Bush & Obama administrations. No more.”

Similarly, Rep Matt Rosendale of Montana, a freshman Republican congressman, called on Americans to be prioritized.

“The administration should focus on getting Americans out of Afghanistan before it prioritizes unvetted ‘refugees,’” Mr Rosendale tweeted.

Commentators have hit out at the reversal and the new line American conservatives are taking in the face of the humanitarian plight of those aiding the US Army overseas.

Independent columnist Ahmed Baba summarized: “At this point, the right-wing ecosystem is a leaderless circle. 1. Trump or right-wing media pushes messages they *think* the base wants to hear. 2. The base regurgitates it. 3. The entire right-wing ecosystem aligns. 4. Repeat. It’s tough to discern who is truly leading who.”