Trump fireworks caused $40k in damage to National Mall

The fireworks set-off the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) caused more than $40,000 (£28,184) in damages to the National Mall, according to report.

Records seen by CREW (the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), reported for the first time on Wednesday, revealed damages totalling $42,150 ($29,698) for the fireworks.

The grounds of the National Mall and Washington Monument, which are managed by the National Park Service (NPS), allegedly suffered from scorch markings and turf damage, according to CREW. A drinking fountain was also damaged.

The NPS approved the RNC’s request for the fireworks ahead of the August convention, and confirmation of Donald Trump as the party’s presidential nominee for 2020.

More than 7,800 explosives were set off following a closing address by the former president at the White Hose. It concluded with the words “TRUMP 2020” written in fireworks above the Washington Monument,

A tenor, Christopher Macchio, sang "Nessun Dorma" from the White House balcony. It finished with the words "Vincerò! Vincerò!", or "I will win! I will win!" in Italian.

The RNC was condemned by critics for flouting the Hatch Act — an ethics law requiring the separation of politics and presidential office. Both the National Mall and the White House are federal properties.

According to CREW, the NPS was refunded by the RNC for the cost of the repairs to the National Mall.

It followed $177,000 (£124,832) in costs for more than 4,000 hours of working time for NPS workers, ahead of the Republican convention, and damages to the lawn of the White House, reported CREW.